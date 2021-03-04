Athabasca Capital Plan Hiked To $100 Million

Athabasca Oil Corporation is forecasting a 2021 capital budget of $100 million ($95 million Thermal Oil and $5 million Light Oil), up from the previous estimate of $75 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more