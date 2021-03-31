Plenty Of Opportunities For Oil And Gas Companies In Energy Transition, Gaffney Cline Reports

Rapidly increasing demand for energy in developing countries, combined with the need for reliable energy in the developed world, will create opportunities for oil and gas companies to thrive as the world transitions towards a low carbon future, two analysts from global energy advisors Gaffney Cline & Associates told an Evaluate Energy-sponsored webinar.
