Oilsands-Developed Technology Will Play Key Role In The Energy Transition

Wes Jickling, president and CEO of Canada’s Oil Sands Innovation Alliance (COSIA), has strong opinions on the importance of the Canadian oil and gas sector’s role in the energy transition and, not surprisingly, technology research and development is front and centre.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more