M&A Value Increases To Highest Level Since 2017

The total enterprise value of merger and acquisition (“M&A”) transactions in the Canadian oil and natural gas industry more than doubled to approximately $20.0 billion in 2020 from $8.0 billion in 2019, a 149 per cent increase.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more