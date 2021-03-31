Leucrotta Completes $33 Million Bought Deal Financing

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. has closed its previously announced upsized bought-deal financing of 41.1 million units at a price of 73 cents for gross proceeds to the company of $30 million.

