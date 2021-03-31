Gibson In Long-Term Agreement At Edmonton Terminal; Biofuels Blending Project Sanctioned

Gibson Energy Inc. announced a long-term agreement with Suncor Energy Inc. for services at the company’s Edmonton Terminal and the related sanction of an expansion to support the blending and loading of third-party biofuels for Suncor.

