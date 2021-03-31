Alberta Innovates Funding Technology And Business Accelerators In Alberta

Alberta Innovates is issuing a request for proposals (RFP) for the development of business accelerator(s) to vault Alberta’s promising start-ups and small and medium technology companies more quickly through scale-up and growth.

