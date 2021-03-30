Register Now! Western Canadian Petrochemicals: The Business Case – April 15

Half-day course: Gain insight into Western Canada’s petrochemical and feedstock supply related sectors through a new course delivered by two seasoned industry veterans.

Western Canadian Petrochemicals: The Business Case - Live Course: Recommended for energy professionals interested in understanding Western Canadian NGL and petrochemicals and the potential for future investments: petrochemical project developers, gas producers, mid-streamers, investment bankers, government energy and economic development officers, petrochemical buyers, and corporate business development specialists.



On April 15, Goobie Tulk Inc. principals Gerry Goobie and David Tulk will present Western Canadian Petrochemicals: The Business Case live-course. Together Gerry and David will bring over 78 years of experience and knowledge to the virtual classroom.



During this three hour course attendees will develop a clear understanding of the business drivers for Western Canadian natural gas and NGL production and processing as well as the requirements to compete in the petrochemical industry. They will gain insight on the long-term competitiveness of producing petrochemical products in Western Canada and where to focus business development resources and efforts to progress, or be involved as a supplier to the next wave of petrochemical projects in Western Canada.

After attending this course, attendees will have a firm understanding of:

1. The North American natural gas, natural gas liquids and petrochemical industry

Success criteria

2. The Western Canadian Petrochemical Feedstocks

Natural gas flows and exports

Natural gas processing

NGL markets

LNG developments

3. Western Canada’s petrochemical advantage

Competitiveness factors

Quantifying the ethane/ethylene advantage

4. Western Canadian petrochemical value chains

Methane

Methanol

Ammonia

Gas to Liquids

Ethane to ethylene

Polyethylene

Ethylene glycol

Linear alpha olefins

Styrene

Propane to propylene

Polypropylene

5. Progressing petrochemical value-add investments in Western Canada

Project Development

Stage Gate process

Project economic modelling

Regulatory Issues

Government Incentives

The Alberta Petrochemical Incentive Program (APIP) Environmental considerations

Net zero by 2050 implications

6. Western Canadian petrochemical related current events



For more information or to register click here.