Strong Well Performance Helps Boost Kelt Reserves

Kelt Exploration Ltd.’s 2020 capital investment program, excluding dispositions, resulted in proved plus probable reserve additions of 25 million boe in 2020, replacing by a factor of 4.3 times pro-forma 2020 production of 15,940 boe/d that excludes assets sold in August 2020.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more