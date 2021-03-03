Storm Benefits From Stronger Natgas Prices

Storm Resources Ltd.’s production in the first quarter of 2021 is forecast to average 25,000 to 27,000 boe/d while capital investment is estimated to be $25 million (45 per cent allocated to the Fireweed area).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more