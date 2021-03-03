Paramount’s $230-$260 Million Budget To Focus On Montney

Paramount Resources Ltd.’s Montney-focused capital budget for 2021 is expected to range between $230-$260 million, excluding land acquisitions and abandonment and reclamation activities.

