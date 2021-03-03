Cost Reductions Help Drive Lower F&D Costs For NuVista

NuVista Energy Ltd. held proved developed producing (PDP) reserves slightly above flat year-over-year in 2020 at 95.51 million boe, replacing 103 per cent of production despite a 40 per cent reduction in annual capital expenditures.

