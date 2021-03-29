Ensign Extends And Amends Terms Of Outstanding Unsecured, Subordinated Convertible Debentures

Effective March 18, 2021, Ensign Energy Services Inc. has amended the terms of the unsecured, subordinated convertible debentures of the company in the principal amount of $37 million which remain outstanding.

