Canada's Methane Reduction Ambitions — CSUR Technical Webinar — April 6, 2021

Along with some provincial governments, the Canadian government has set policies to cut methane emissions from between 40-45% of baseline value by the year 2025. Baselines might differ between governments, but the overall targeted reductions by Canada are about 25 Mt CO2e of methane emissions by 2025. The gas supply chain can be broadly divided into upstream, midstream and downstream sectors where sources of methane emissions are identified, and mitigation technologies are assessed from wellhead to burner-tip. Methane emissions from the sectors can be further grouped into source categories such as fugitives, flared, vented, line heating, and burner-tip. This webinar will take participants through CERI's research to assess the effectiveness and cost of different methane mitigation options.

PRESENTER: Allan Fogwill, President & CEO - CERI.

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Tuesday, April 06, 2021 (from 10h00 to 11h00) – Mountain Time

For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website