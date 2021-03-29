Alberta Working With Feds To Increase CCUS Infrastructure, Kenney Tells CAODC Event

Premier Jason Kenney gave participants of last week’s Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors (CAODC) annual general meeting and virtual town hall “a little heads up to stay tuned for what will be very good news in the upcoming federal budget” for Alberta’s energy sector in terms of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS).
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.