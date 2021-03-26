Trans Mountain Says It Has ‘Met The Test’ For Confidentiality On Insurance Issue

Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC maintains that it has met the test for confidentiality under section 60 of the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) Act with respect to the names of its insurers and “respectfully requests that the commission approve the confidential treatment of this information,” the company said in reply evidence.

