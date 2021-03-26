Kenney, Alberta Weigh Options Following Supreme Court’s Federal Carbon Tax Decision

Since the federal carbon tax has been deemed constitutional by Canada’s highest court, the Alberta government is weighing its options in terms of minimizing the costs on Albertans and the economy, says Premier Jason Kenney.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more