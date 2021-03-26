Highwood Proposes Name Change, Picks Up Lithium Permits

Highwood Oil Company Ltd. has secured permits over a land position exceeding 320,000 acres throughout Alberta and British Columbia via metallic and industrial mineral permits that it deems to be prospective for lithium extraction.
