Pieridae Maintains Upstream Spending Plan Of $45-$55 Million

Pieridae Energy Limited outlined an upstream capital budget of $45-55 million that includes funds to continue investing in its assets to ensure their safety and reliability, as well as funding to maintain its current level of production.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more