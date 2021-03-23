Sinopec Inks Long-Term LNG Deal With Qatar Petroleum

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) has signed a long-term purchase and sales agreement with Qatar Petroleum to purchase two million tons of LNG every year for a term of 10 years.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more