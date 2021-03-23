Clearwater Play Keeps Advancing

Although industry began kicking the tires of the Clearwater heavy oil play in the mid-80s, low permeability combined with high oil viscosity led to less than desirable results and exploration for the better part of three decades was minimal.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more