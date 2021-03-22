Gas Permitting Counts Continue To Outpace Last Year’s Tallies

For the second month in a row, producers licensed more gas wells than the prior-year period, with permitting rates especially strong in British Columbia.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more