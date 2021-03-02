Western Energy Q4 Revenue Down 40 Per Cent

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic significantly reduced Western Energy Services Corp. revenue by 40 per cent in the 2020 fourth quarter to $27.7 million from $45.8 million in the comparable 2019 period due mainly to reduced demand.

