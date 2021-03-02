Waterous Announces Successful Takeover Bid For Osum Oil Sands

Waterous Energy Fund (WEF) and subsidiary WEF Osum Acquisition Corp. says that the conditions on the offer to acquire up to 57 million common shares of Osum Oil Sands Corp. at $3 per share have been satisfied.

