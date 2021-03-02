Razor Initiates 46-Well Reactivation Program

With renewed liquidity, and recent upward trend in commodity prices, Razor Energy Corp. has initiated its 46-well reactivation program which will continue throughout 2021 and into 2022.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more