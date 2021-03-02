Finishing LNG Canada On Budget A Challenge Facing LNG Canada CEO

Finishing the $17 billion LNG Canada plant in Kitimat and the associated $6.6 billion Coastal GasLink pipeline on time and on budget promises to be one of the challenges facing LNG Canada’s CEO, Peter Zebedee, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

