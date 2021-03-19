Spartan Delta Closes Acquisitions And Financings

Spartan Delta Corp. closed its recent strategic acquisitions, including the corporate acquisition of Inception Exploration Ltd. and the purchase of assets located primarily in the Simonette area of northwest Alberta and Willesden Green area of west-central Alberta.

