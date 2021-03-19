Equinor, Partners Completed 4 Wells In Canada, Made 3 Discoveries

Equinor and partners completed four wells in Canada in 2020 and made three discoveries in the Flemish Pass Basin, offshore Newfoundland, the company noted in regulatory filings.

