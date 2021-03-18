Suncor Invests In Carbon Capture Technology Company

Suncor Energy Inc. announced an equity financing agreement which provides Svante Inc. with the additional growth capital to accelerate the commercialization of its novel second generation CO2 capture technology in North America for the decarbonization of industrial emissions and hydrogen production.

