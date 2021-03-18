Canada Provides $2.6 Million To First Nations Climate Initiative; Indigenous Participation Key For Resource Projects

Over the next two years, the federal government is providing $2.6 million in funding for the First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC), as well as $1 million in funding for the First Nations Climate Initiative (FNCI).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more