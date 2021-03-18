Alternatives Sought To Move Sawn Lake Project Forward: Pan Orient

In 2020, Andora Energy Corporation actively reviewed a range of alternatives to move the Sawn Lake project forward with minimum development costs to Andora, including partnership or outright sale to achieve value for Andora and Pan Orient Energy Corp. shareholders.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more