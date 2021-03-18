Search
Upstream

Alternatives Sought To Move Sawn Lake Project Forward: Pan Orient

In 2020, Andora Energy Corporation actively reviewed a range of alternatives to move the Sawn Lake project forward with minimum development costs to Andora, including partnership or outright sale to achieve value for Andora and Pan Orient Energy Corp. shareholders.

Continue Reading.
Start a Free Trial

Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.

Start a free trial Start your free trial

Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits:

  • 3X Daily News Briefs
  • Oilsands Data
  • Interactive Data Dashboards
  • Infographics
  • And more

Your company may have purchased an enterprise-wide subscription for the Daily Oil Bulletin.

Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.

Got It!