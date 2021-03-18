Alternatives Sought To Move Sawn Lake Project Forward: Pan Orient

In 2020, Andora Energy Corporation actively reviewed a range of alternatives to move the Sawn Lake project forward with minimum development costs to Andora, including partnership or outright sale to achieve value for Andora and Pan Orient Energy Corp. shareholders.
