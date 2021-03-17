Tenaris: Get An OCTG Failures And Prevention Strategies Technical Webinar From One Of Our Foremost Subject Matter Experts

Welcome to the sixth edition of our #PipesInFocus webinar series.

Join us to review the casing and connection failure modes during installation, stimulation and production specific to the Canadian market. We will review the best modes of defence in terms of design and operational practices. As well as the statistics from the study of 150 wells.

Through this webinar you can expect to increase your knowledge in several OCTG strategies area including:

Main failure modes during: Installation Stimulation Production

Data Gathering Summary of 150 cases of failures in shale plays

Mitigation Strategies

Date: March 23, 2021

Time: 12 pm MST

Duration: 60 minutes, including Q&A

Your Webinar Instructor:

Jacquelin Kingdon is a Technical Sales Engineer with Tenaris.

She has been with Tenaris for over three years specializing in material selection and well design in Shale plays. Prior to Tenaris she was with Baker Hughes and spent 5 years in hydraulic fracturing and acidizing.

She graduated from the University of Alberta with a BSc in Nano and Functional Materials Engineering and is currently working on an MBA in Finance with the University of Calgary.