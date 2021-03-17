Notice To Creditors Of Greenfire Hangingstone Operating Corporation (“Opco”)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to an order of the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta granted March 12, 2021 (the "Secured Claims Procedure Order"), any person who believes that they have a SECURED CLAIM against OpCo, which claim arose prior to October 8, 2020, must send a Proof of Secured Claim to the Proposal Trustee to be received by 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Daylight Time) on March 29, 2021 (the "Secured Claims Bar Date").

Proofs of secured claim which are not received by the secured claims bar date will be forever extinguished and such secured creditors will be forever barred from making or enforcing secured claims against Opco and will not be entitled to participate as a secured creditor against Opco in these proceedings.

Please note that any claimant with an unsecured claim is not required to submit a proof of secured claim in this process in respect of such unsecured claim at this time. Any unsecured claims received by the proposal trustee will not be accepted or disputed, nor will they be forever extinguished or barred.

Further details regarding OpCo, a copy the Secured Claims Procedure Order and the Proof of Secured Claim form can be obtained from the Proposal Trustee’s website at https://www.alvarezandmarsal.com/greenfire.

For questions, please contact the Proposal Trustee at:

Alvarez & Marsal Canada Inc.

Bow Valley Square 4

Suite 1110, 250 6th Ave SW

Calgary, AB T2P 3H7

Attention: Duncan MacRae

Email: dmacrae@alvarezandmarsal.com

Phone: (403) 538-7516