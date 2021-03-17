Improved Commodity Prices Brings Brighter Forecast For InPlay’s Funds Flow

InPlay Oil Corp.’s planned capital program for 2021 of $23 million is unchanged from the previous outlook, although the recent bump in commodity prices has increased its funds flow forecast.

