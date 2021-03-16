PrairieSky’s Newly Acquired Seismic Data Available For Prospecting

PrairieSky Royalty has over 16,700 km2 of 3D Seismic and 49,200 km of 2D Seismic spanning Western Canada from Northeast BC to Southwest Manitoba. This seismic is available for viewing in PrairieSky’s data room, to prospect for opportunities across its 8 million acres of fee title lands. Click here for an updated map of PrairieSky’s extensive seismic database, which includes 3,200km2 of recently acquired 3D Seismic and over 3,000km of recently acquired 2D Seismic.

For further information, please contact Aaron Giovanetto at (587) 293-4059 or Shawn Campbell at (587) 293-4058.