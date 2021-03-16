Enbridge Applies For Toll Order On The Implementation Of Line 3 Replacement Surcharges

Enbridge Inc. has applied to the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) for a toll order allowing implementation of the negotiated Line 3 replacement surcharge.

