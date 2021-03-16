AltaGas Closes $550 Million Medium Term Note Offerings

AltaGas Ltd. has completed its issue of $350 million of senior unsecured medium term notes with a coupon rate of 1.227 per cent, maturing on March 18, 2024 and $200 million of senior unsecured medium term notes with a coupon rate of 2.166 per cent, maturing on March 16, 2027.

