Waterous Energy Fund Completes Takeover Bid For 57 Million Shares Of Osum

Waterous Energy Fund (WEF) has successfully completed the offer by its subsidiary, WEF Osum Acquisition Corp., to acquire up to 57 million common shares of Osum Oil Sands Corp.

