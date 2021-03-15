Shawcor Secures North Sea Contract

Shawcor Ltd.’s pipe coating division has secured a firm contract — pending project sanction — to provide a wet insulation coating system utilizing its proprietary ULTRA technology for a development project located in the North Sea.

