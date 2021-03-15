Proton Begins Separating Hydrogen With New Unit; Prepares For Big Production Uptake

Proton Technologies Canada Inc. expects to see hydrogen truck-loading from its Saskatchewan project later this year, as the company began separating hydrogen again last month, with a new separation unit installed for multi-year hydrogen-filter longevity and iteration testing.

