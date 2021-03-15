Proton Begins Separating Hydrogen With New Unit; Prepares For Big Production Uptake

Proton Technologies Canada Inc. expects to see hydrogen truck-loading from its Saskatchewan project later this year, as the company began separating hydrogen again last month, with a new separation unit installed for multi-year hydrogen-filter longevity and iteration testing.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.