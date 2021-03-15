Labour And Pricing Issues Face OFS Sector; Services Consolidation Needed: Total CEO

The oilfield services sector faces a labour shortage challenge if activity materially picks up to historical levels in Western Canada, says Daniel Halyk, president and chief executive officer, Total Energy Services Inc.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more