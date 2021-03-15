Gattinger: On Energy, Roadmap For A Renewed Canada-U.S. Partnership Is Incomplete

In the first meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the two leaders unveiled an ambitious Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership. This is welcome news after years of dwindling federal attention to the bilateral relationship.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more