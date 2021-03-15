Feds Announce $40.5-Million For Clarke Lake Geothermal

The federal government announced nearly $40.5 million in investments for the Clarke Lake Geothermal Development Project, a wholly owned and Indigenous-led project that will develop one of the first commercially viable geothermal electricity production facilities in Canada.

