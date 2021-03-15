Bonterra Output Down For 2020

Bonterra Energy Corp.’s 2020 production averaged10,575 boe/d, reflecting modest capital spending during the year coupled with 875 boe/d of shut-in production volumes related to facility maintenance and low commodity prices.

