Total Energy’s Canadian Well-Services Activity Up In 2021; Company Increases Capex

Total Energy Services Inc. is increasing its 2020 capital budget by $4.5 million to $13.6 million, plus $1.1 million in spending commitments carried forward from 2020, as the company pursues investments that make economic sense, as well as continuing to prioritize debt repayment.
