Prairie Provident Cancels Shares

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. announced the cancellation of 44.71 million common shares, representing 25.9 per cent of the total number of common shares previously outstanding, pursuant to a disposition, and surrender of all such shares to the company by an account managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management L.P. for nominal consideration.

