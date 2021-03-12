Crew Receives Approval For Next-Generation ‘Spoolable’ Surface Pipeline

Crew Energy Inc. says it is the first Canadian energy producer to receive regulatory approval from the BC Oil and Gas Commission (OGC) for the installation and operation of a next-generation, spoolable surface pipeline for produced water transfer.

