Land Petroleum Found Guilty Of Failing To Allow AER Access To A Facility For Inspection

Land Petroleum International Inc. has been ordered to pay an $80,000 fine for failing to allow Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) staff access to a natural gas facility to inspect it in August 2018.

