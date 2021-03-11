Kelt Hikes Capital Program; Pre-Purchases Casing, Line Pipe To Mitigate Cost Increases

In anticipation of rising steel prices, and given the upcoming completion programs both at Oak and at Wembley, Kelt Exploration Ltd. has pre-purchased casing and line pipe to mitigate higher capital costs.

