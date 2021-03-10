Q4 Round-Up: Journey Readies For Field Return; Companies Benefit From Site Rehab Programs in 2020-21

Journey Energy Inc. plans to return to the field in late 2021 or early 2022, as management continues monitoring broader market forces and adjusting its capital plans accordingly, with a development drilling program ready for Skiff, Cherhill and Crystal.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.