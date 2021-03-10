Q4 Round-Up: Journey Readies For Field Return; Companies Benefit From Site Rehab Programs in 2020-21

Journey Energy Inc. plans to return to the field in late 2021 or early 2022, as management continues monitoring broader market forces and adjusting its capital plans accordingly, with a development drilling program ready for Skiff, Cherhill and Crystal.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more